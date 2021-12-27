Chelsea’s incredible 2008 schoolboy team, which included James and Guehi as well as Liverpool and Man City stars

CHELSEA’S illustrious academy can be summed up in a single photograph.

Joe Edwards, the Blues’ assistant manager, shared an incredible photo from 2008, when 15 kids had just signed their first schoolboy forms with the London club.

Two of them, Marc Guehi and Reece James, made their Chelsea debuts against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup in September 2019, while the third was a substitute.

Guehi has since signed a £20 million deal with Crystal Palace.

Of course, James is now Chelsea’s first-choice right-back and a member of the England national team.

Players who have played in the Premier League on a regular basis are among the fresh-faced youngsters.

Rhian Brewster, bottom left, made an impression at Anfield before joining Swansea City on loan last season and then Sheffield United on a permanent basis, though he was unable to save the Blades from relegation.

Ian Carlo Poveda, bottom right, made his City debut in the Carabao Cup semi-final before joining Leeds, where he is currently on loan.

It demonstrates the immense strength of Stamford Bridge’s academy system, which saw the club win five FA Youth Cups in a row from 2014 to 2018.

Mason Mount, for example, has recently made regular appearances in the first team.

Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori were sold for £34 million and £25 million respectively, allowing Chelsea to purchase Romelu Lukaku for £98 million last summer.

In recent seasons, Chelsea have also promoted Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

In most age groups, clubs are fortunate if two or three promising eight-year-olds progress to the next level.

So seeing nine come through is a fantastic example of how the Blues’ costly development system is paying off.

Marc Guehi, No. 1

Highly rated defender who made his debut against Grimsby in a 7-1 win.

He was born in the Ivory Coast and moved to London with his family when he was a child, where he was discovered by England as a schoolboy.

In the summer, he joined Palace after captaining the Young Lions to the World Under-17 Cup.

Andrew Demby (#2)

Crystal Palace signed midfielder who was released by Chelsea and then signed by Crystal Palace.

Before being released in June, he spent eight years at Selhurst Park.

Staines Town, a non-league club, is now where he plays.

Taylor Munroe is the third person on the list.

Last seen playing for non-league Leatherhead after failing to make the grade at Chelsea.

Tariq Uwakwe is number four on the list.

Midfielder who is a regular in the development squad and is expected to break into the first team.

In the summer, he signed a new three-year contract with the option of extending it for another year, and he is also an England Under-19 international.

Last season, he spent a loan spell with Accrington Stanley.

