Chelsea’s match against West Ham has been called off as Covid puts a stop to the second Women’s Super League match.

Chelsea’s match against West Ham has been called off, with Covid putting a stop to the second Women’s Super League match.

The match’s cancellation comes just hours after Manchester City announced that their match against Reading will be rescheduled.

The news comes after the Citizens and the WSL champions both reported positive Covid-19 test results in their squads ahead of Sunday’s games.

“Chelsea FC can confirm that Sunday’s match against West Ham United Women will be rescheduled,” the Blues said in a statement.

“After a number of positive Covid-19 tests were returned within the women’s team set-up after the last round of testing on return to the UK, both teams and the FA agreed on the decision.”

“Those who were affected immediately began a period of self-isolation, as recommended by Public Health England and the government.”

“Our players’, support staff’s, and fans’ health and safety remain paramount.

“The Women’s squad will now take a winter break before returning to training in the New Year.”

Due to outbreaks, 28 games in the WSL, Women’s Championship, Premier League, and EFL have been canceled.

Crystal Palace Women’s match against Lewes has been postponed ‘due to illness and Covid’ protocols,’ according to the club.

Bristol City’s away match against London City Lionesses has been postponed as well.

Emma Hayes warned of the’stress and anxiety’ the coronavirus is causing in her Chelsea squad after the team was eliminated from the Champions League group stage after a 4-0 loss to Wolfsburg on the road.

Because both Ann-Katrin Berger and Drew Spence tested positive for Covid before their match in Germany, the club was without their first-choice goalkeeper and midfielder.

On Thursday night, the 44-year-old Blues general manager said, “I just feel like this is deja vu, and we’re back here again 12 months after a really, really bad Covid outbreak at the same time last year.”

“Last year, we had 20 cases where my entire team was struck off and unable to see their families.”

“They don’t make tens of thousands of pounds a week.”

Two of our players were infected with Covid a few days ago.

“We’ve got our heads all over the place.”

“We’re human beings,” says the narrator.

