Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku will undergo a late fitness test before facing Juventus in the Champions League final, but Timo Werner is set to return.

Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku faces a late fitness test before facing Juventus in the Champions League final, but Timo Werner is set to return.

CHELSEA will not rush Romelu Lukaku back in time for tonight’s Champions League final against Juventus.

The £97.5 million striker has finally recovered from an ankle injury that has kept him out of the last six games for his team.

Despite the fact that Chelsea need a win to finish first in their group, manager Thomas Tuchel insists he will not take any chances with the Belgian international.

“With 20 players in the squad, maybe he has a chance to be in the team for the last few minutes,” Tuchel said of Lukaku, who suffered a sprained right ankle during the 4-0 home win against Malmo five weeks ago.

“But right now, that’s the absolute most we could get out of the situation.”

“He was in team training on Sunday and appeared to be fine, but we’re not sure.”

He has a doctor’s and physiotherapist’s appointment, so we’ll see how he reacts before the next training session.”

Chelsea must win by two goals to overtake Juventus at the top of Group H, and they still need a point from their remaining two games to guarantee their place in the next round.

Kai Havertz is also questionable for tonight’s match after complaining of a tight hamstring in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Leicester.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

After suffering a hamstring strain in last month’s home game against Malmo, Timo Werner is ready to return to the starting lineup.

“Kai felt a bit of tension in his hamstrings, so we took him off,” Tuchel continued, “and we have some doubts about him.”

“We need to see if he can train without any issues.”

The question mark is here.

“Timo is in good shape and was in training yesterday. He is back in the squad.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https