Chelsea’s Sam Kerr has passed Tim Cahill to become Australia’s all-time leading scorer in the WSL.

SAM KERR surpassed Tim Cahill to become Australia’s all-time leading scorer on the international stage.

With her second goal against Indonesia in this year’s Asia Cup, the Chelsea forward has now scored 51 goals, surpassing Cahill’s 50.

Kerr’s feat came during the Matildas’ 18-0 thrashing of Indonesia in the tournament’s group stage, which is currently being held in India.

The 28-year-old Blues captain was on target FIVE times, with four of her goals coming in a first-half thrashing of their opponents.

The team’s first match of the tournament took place at the Mumbai Football Arena, with Tony Gustavsson’s side looking to win the trophy for the second time in their history.

Kerr, who finished second in the 2021 Fifa World Player Awards, described breaking Cahill’s record as “crazy” before the competition.

“I think everyone in Australian football, if you asked who their favorite Australian footballer is, they’d say Timmy,” the striker told Australia Associated in November.

“What he did for the Socceroos is incredible, and breaking his record will be surreal for me.”

“For me, it’s such a crazy one because Tim Cahill is just on another level.”

Kerr’s goal comes nearly 13 years after she made her international debut as a substitute in Australia’s friendly loss to Italy when she was just 15 years old.

After winning the WSL Golden Boot, she scored her first senior goal for her country in the 2010 Asia Cup final, which they won on penalties against North Korea.

Kerr is one of several WSL stars competing in this year’s tournament, which began on Thursday and will conclude on Saturday with her team facing the Philippines.

Hayley Raso of Manchester City, Emily Gielnik of Aston Villa, and Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley of Arsenal are among the Australian players selected.