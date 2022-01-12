Chelsea’s ten worst transfers of the Premier League era, including THREE current crop flops.

THERE WE WERE ON ANOTHER TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY IN THE SUMMER, all of us glued to our screens or laptops, waiting for another transfer to be completed.

We don’t expect deals to be completed quickly as Chelsea supporters, or at least we shouldn’t expect them to be completed quickly.

However, Thomas Tuchel made it clear that he wanted an extra midfielder in the summer, and Chelsea waited until it was too late.

Even worse, we all thought the board had made another massive transfer market blunder by signing Saul Niguez in the final seconds of the transfer window in the summer a few months into the season.

Fortunately, he does not appear on this list solely because of his recent form, demonstrating that he was a worthwhile signing when we were short on numbers and fatigued.

Instead, here are some dreadful choices we’ve made…

We’ve all heard the story.

Chelsea paid £40 million for the Monaco midfielder, who had just won the Champions League and had a bright future ahead of him.

Chelsea fought tooth and nail to sign him, despite concerns about a knee injury.

He was supposed to be our Nemanja Matic replacement, but he ended up being just another expensive loan player who stayed in the loan army for many years.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

I STILL don’t believe any Chelsea scout has admitted to having spotted Djilobodji.

In fact, I’m pretty sure’scout’ isn’t working as a’scout’ anymore, because this guy was never Premier League quality, let alone Chelsea quality.

I’m also baffled as to how he was given a four-year contract for £3.5 million.

He was shockingly bad, and he didn’t improve much after leaving Chelsea, failing to find a regular spot at any club.

ANOTHER £40 million panic purchase.

Drinkwater was a good player at Leicester City, but he was never going to be a Chelsea player, and the club’s decision-makers made another error.

Drinkwater has rotted in the U23s and been out on failed loan moves since Chelsea needed a midfielder.

Rahman joined Chelsea in 2015 for £14 million and has only made 15 appearances for the club.

He’s now 27, and he’s spent six seasons on loan.

I’m not sure why he’s still at Chelsea; he’s a decent player, but he’ll never be a Chelsea player…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.