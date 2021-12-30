Chelsea’s title hopes could be saved if Romelu Lukaku returns to his best form.

The Blues forward outplayed Brighton’s defense, but the rest of his team failed to deliver.

The value of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea was scrutinized for 90 minutes.

It appeared to be a big night for Rom, but then Danny Welbeck emerged from the shadows of his career to make a case for genuine No 9s.

Brighton deserved it.

Brighton were the better side for an hour after Lukaku’s own headed opener, and Edouard Mendy was Chelsea’s main man, but he couldn’t stop Welbeck’s rousing retaliation in added time.

This was a game Chelsea needed to win if they were to keep the leaders in sight after a month in which they had already surrendered seven points to Manchester City.

Liverpool’s loss to Leicester City served as yet another reminder of the Premier League’s ability to produce bizarre results at this time of year, a trait exacerbated in the Covid era.

And it had gotten off to such a promising start.

After only 45 minutes at Villa Park, Thomas Tuchel said it was too early to say whether Lukaku was at his best, though he was confident he was.

Lukaku is a destroyer of average reputations, but he still has to persuade the purists.

Even though Lukaku had at least one other clear chance to win the game, blaming him for Chelsea’s defeat would be unfair.

Although he was aided by some bizarre defending, the goal he did score was pure enough.

As a centre-back, Neal Maupay would not register a lick.

What he was doing trying to suffocate the Belgian striker in a corner for a team that boasts Dan Burn at 6ft 7in is a puzzle for Brighton philosopher Graham Potter.

Maupay’s attempts to manhandle Lukaku were amusing, but the ball flew in off his nut, causing horror.

In sparring, it was like a heavyweight knocking out a welterweight.

We were still no closer to evaluating Lukaku, but his worth to Chelsea, as opposed to, say, Timo Werner, was demonstrated for the second game in a row.

Yves Bissouma and Brighton, however, were not intimidated.

