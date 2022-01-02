Chelsie Kyriss, Antonio Brown’s baby mama, who is she?

Who is Chelsie Kyriss, Antonio Brown’s baby mama?

CHELSIE Kyriss has been in a long-term relationship with Antonio Brown and is the mother of three of his children.

Kyriss pleaded with the NFL player to seek professional assistance in January 2021.

Chelsie Kyriss was born in Springboro, Ohio on September 1, 1989.

Brown has three children with the former teacher and customer service representative, as well as two from a previous relationship.

Brown proposed in 2020, and the couple became engaged in 2020, but their current relationship status is unknown.

According to The Sporting News, they had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years before reuniting one year ago.

According to The Sporting News, she filed a paternity suit against Brown in 2017 and accused him of creating a hostile environment.

According to the outlet, the charges were dropped, but Brown later accused her of being an unfit mother.

According to the Sporting News, Brown called the cops on Kyriss and accused her of stealing a Bentley from his house.

He used Instagram to live-stream the incident.

After sexual assault allegations surfaced, Brown was released by two NFL teams in less than a month in 2019.

He is currently a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will face the Kansas Chiefs in the Super Bowl next month.

In a January 2020 Instagram post, Chelsie pleaded with Antonio to help her.

“Unfortunately, it appears that Antonio has made questionable decisions and continues to defy those who love and support him,” Kyriss wrote.

“Right now, the boys and I are focusing on creating a new life free of impulsive, reckless, and unhealthy behaviors.”

“My hope is that Anotonio [sic]will seek help and mental health treatment that he so desperately requires so that he can be the father that all of his children require and deserve.”

According to The Washington Post, Brown made the statement after being implicated in an incident involving a moving van.

“Over the last few years, I’ve stood by my children’s father, Antonio Brown, and witnessed the rise and fall of an incredible man and athlete,” she continued.

“Both our children and I have moved away from him and our previous residence.

Despite the fact that we are no longer together, I wish him the best.”

They appeared to reconcile later in 2020, but it is unclear if they are still together.

Chelsie’s Instagram page appears to be devoid of recent photos of the NFL player.