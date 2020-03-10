Cheltenham Festival 2020 – Champion Day LIVE: Latest updates, racecard and odds

Host commentator

Crossgalesfamegame is a non-runner.

1st Epatante (B J Geraghty) 2-1 Fav

2nd Sharjah (Mr P W Mullins) 16-1

3rd Darver Star (Jonathan Moore) 17-2

‘Every step of the way she as a dream,’ he told ITV Racing.

Epatante wins!

Epatante takes the lead following the final hurdle and pulls away as Sharjah moves up into second.

Darver Star takes it up.

Le Patriote in third and Supasundae making headway.

It’s still Petit Mouchoir who leads from Darver Star.

Favourite Epatante is making headway.

Darver Star has moved up into third behind Petit Mouchoir and Cornerstone Lad.

Petit Mouchoir leads from Cornerstone Lad and then Not So Sleepy.

Favourite Epatante is in midfeld.

Petit Mouchoir leads from Cornerstone Lad.

And they’re off in the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy following another false start. Two miles and half a furlong the trip ahead of the 17 runners.

R4 @CheltenhamRaces Jockey change:

Aidan Coleman – GUMBALL (FR)

Epatante – 9/4

Cilaos Emery – 15/2

Pentland Hills – 17/2

Supasundae – 10/1

Darver Star – 11/1

Coeur Sublime – 16/1

Sharjah – 16/1

Call Me Lord – 14/1

Ballyandy – 20/1

Silver Streak – 25/1

Cornerstone Lad – 33/1

Petit Mouchoir – 28/1

Fusil Raffles – 40/1

Not So Sleepy – 33/1

Darasso – 50/1

Gumball – 150/1

Le Patriote –400/1

‘What a great jockey – I thought we were stuffed (after the mistake),’ Bridgwater said.

‘He’s a brilliant jockey – he’s given that a peach (of a ride).

‘I was confident last night – this is unbelievable. I’m very emotional.’

Champion Hurdle trainers and jockeys told The Racing Post

Paul Townend, rider of Cilaos Emery: ‘It’s an open race but I just hope it’s not going to be a messy race with all the runners. I hope we can get a clear run round and if we can keep a lid on Cilaos in the preliminaries, that will be a positive.’

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Coeur Sublime: ‘He has always worked well and he worked really well last week. We think he’s best with his races spaced out, so it’s good he comes here fresh. He has had his wind tidied up and goes to the race in great form.’

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Supasundae: ‘He’s in great form and ready to run a big race. I can’t remember a more open Champion Hurdle in my lifetime.’

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Darver Star: ‘I saw him riding out at Cheltenham on Monday and thankfully all has gone well with him. It’s all systems go. We’ve been very happy with him and he has been pleasing us since his last run. He has definitely earned his chance in the race.’

1st The Conditional (Brendan Powell) 15-2

2nd Kildisart (D A Jacob) 10-1

3rd Discorama (B J Cooper) 11-2 Jt Fav

4th Vinndication (David Bass) 11-2 Jt Fav

The Conditional wins!

Kildisart is challenging The Conditional but the latter holds on.

The Conditional takes the lead after an excellent jump at the last.

Vinndication takes it up.

Cepage leads from Vinndication with Kildisart and The Conditional in behind.

Kildisart makes headway.

Cepage still leads from Vinndication and Vintage Clouds.

Activial has been pulled up.

Kildisart and The Conditional are in fourth and fifth respectively.

Cepage leads from Vinndication and Vintage Clouds.

Cogry has been pulled up.

Cepage has taken up the lead with 11 fences to jump.

No Comment has fallen.

Vintage Clouds and Activial lead from Vinndication.

Elwood and Quarenta have fallen towards the back of the field.

Vintange Clouds and Vinndication follow.

Cogry leads from Activial.

They’re off in the Ultima Handicap Chase – three miles and one furlong the trip ahead of the 23 runners.

R3 @CheltenhamRaces Jockey change:

Aidan Coleman – NO COMMENT

Vinndication – 6/1

The Conditional – 7/1

Discorama – 7/1

Kildisart – 11/1

No Comment – 11/1

Who Dares Wins – 12/1

Mister Malarky – 12/1

Cepage – 16/1

Big River – 20/1

Cobra De Mai – 22/1

Elwood – 25/1

Cogry – 25/1

Mulcahys Hill – 33/1

Brave Eagle – 33/1

Burbank – 33/1

Quarenta – 40/1

Atlanta Ablaze – 40/1

Vintage Clouds – 40/1

Activial – 50/1

Townshend – 66/1

Soupy Soups – 80/1

Vivas – 250/1

Ice Cool Champs – 250/1

Here are the runners and riders for the Ultima Handicap Chase

1st Put The Kettle On (Aidan Coleman) 16-1

2nd Fakir D’Oudairies (M P Walsh) 3-1

3rd Rouge Vif (G Sheehan) 9-1

‘All the way I absolutely was having some craic – then turning in, I was going to be sick if I got beaten,’ he said.

‘She’s a good mare – I turned off the bend and gave her a kick down to the second last and she absolutely lifted into the middle of it and I thought “brilliant, we’re away now”.

‘Then I was just praying. If she’d have got beat she’d have been very unlucky, but she’s a very good mare.

‘It’s her jumping – it is a joy to behold. She’s just brilliant.’

Put The Kettle On wins!

Put The Kettle On holds off the challenge of Fakir D’oudairies.

Put The Kettle On leads from Fakir D’oudairies. Global Citizen in third.

Put The Kettle On leads from Fakir D’oudairies and Notebook.

Maire Banrigh has fallen at the fourth last flight and Brewin’upastorm has unseated its rider.

Notebook is making headway.

Cash Back still leads from Put The Kettle On.

Favourite Notebook is in midfield with eight fences left to jump.

Cash Back takes up the lead with Put The Kettle On in second place.

Fakir D’oudairies leads the field, followed by Cash Back.

And they’re off Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase – two miles the trip.

We have another false start… horses are returning to the starter.

Notebook – 10/3

Fakir D’oudairies – 4/1

Brewin’upastorm – 6/1

Cash Back – 15/2

Esprit Du Large – 12/1

Rouge Vif – 12/1

Maire Banrigh – 14/1

Al Dancer – 20/1

Put the Kettle On – 25/1

Global Citizen – 40/1

Our Merlin – 400/1

‘It wasn’t a very nice experience, to be honest – everything that could go wrong did go wrong,’ he said.

‘It just shows what a fantastic horse this is going forward – he has got so much ability, and I’m looking forward to him going chasing.

‘That’s his first time in a big field like that in front of a big crowd – it was just a case of finding where and when he could travel. I pulled him back down the hill just to give him a bit of light and get him back on the bridle, and then he’s just taken me into the straight.’

Here are the runners and riders for the Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase

1st Shishkin (Nico de Boinville) 6-1

2nd Abacadabras (D N Russell) 11-4

3rd Chantry House (B J Geraghty) 15-2

Shishkin wins!

It looks like Shishkin has taken it.

It’s neck and neck going to the line… and it’s a photo finish.

It’s Abacadabras and Shishkin fighting out after the final flight.

Elixir D’ainay falls at the penultimate hurdle and brings down Captain Guinness.

Asterion Forlonge still leads.

Abacadabras is making headway.

It’s still Asterion Forlonge who leads with Elixir D’ainay in second.

Shishkin makes a mistake with five hurdles left to jump as Whatsnottoknow makes headway.

Fiddlerontheroof, Chantry House and Elixir D’ainay follow.

Asterion Forlonge leads the field from Soviet Pimpernel.

There’s the Cheltenham roar after a false start! They’re off in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – two miles and half a furlong the trip ahead of the 15 runners.

Two wins out of two over hurdles

Last time in a Grade 1

His trainer @WillieMullinsNH has won the race six times in the past

Asterion Forlonge – 10/3

Abracadabras – 4/1

Shishkin – 6/1

Chantry House – 6/1

Fiddlerontheroof – 6/1

Captain Guinness – 16/1

Elixir D’ainay – 20/1

Edwardstone – 28/1

Allart – 33/1

Soviet Pimpernel – 50/1

Berkshire Royal – 150/1

Mario De Pail – 200/1

Heaven Help Us – 200/1

Whatsnottoknow – 250/1

Hollow Sound – 500/1

ABACADABRAS, fourth in last year’s Festival Bumper, has not been seen since Christmas, but he has finished closer to Envoi Allen over hurdles than any other horse when runner-up in the Royal Bond. A subsequent Grade One win at Leopardstown showcased his natural pace and class.

Here are the runners and riders for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – Jabbaar is a non-runner.

1.30pm: Abacadabras 6/1 into 9/2

2.10pm: Notebook 4/1 into 10/1

5.30pm: Carefully Selected 2/1 into 6/4

It’s time for our Going update with Simon Claisse!

📍 Chase/Hurdle: SOFT

Hopefully my luck will be in

1.30 Chantry House

2.10 Notebook

2.50 The Conditional

3.30 Cilaos Emery

4.10 Benie Des Dieux

4.50 Beakstown (eachway)

5.30 Lord Du Mesnil

Jonjo O’Neill Jnr admits being made to complete his A Levels while contemporaries were forging their jockey careers was frustrating… but he is fast making up for lost time.

This week will be big for Paul Townend. But whatever is thrown at him, the new No1 jockey for trainer Willie Mullins is confident he will take it in his stride.

OFFICIAL RUNNING ORDER:

Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow shares his tips for day one of the Cheltenham Festival featuring the Champion Hurdle.

1.30pm

The days when Henrietta Knight had winners at the Cheltenham Festival are history but that doesn’t mean she won’t have a huge influence on the biggest jumps meeting of the season.

Altior has been ruled out of the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham on Wednesday.

Ruby Walsh is content. Happy he is going to the Cheltenham Festival and comfortable his contribution will be only from behind a microphone.

Hand sanitiser stations have also been installed at Cheltenham Racecourse in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

There is an irony that 20 minutes after Barry Geraghty thought that his Champion Hurdle hopes might have been dashed on the final Saturday in November a bright new chance emerged.

Altior has been ruled out of the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham on Wednesday.

Cheltenham Festival top jockey latest odds:

Paul Townend – 9/4

Rachael Blackmore – 5/1

Davy Russell – 11/2

Barry Geraghty – 6/1

Nico De Boinville – 8/1

Robbie Power – 16/1

Patrick Mullins – 20/1

Mark Walsh – 25/1

Rachael Blackmore concedes she sometimes takes a step back to reflect on the progress of her career and asks herself: ‘Is this really happening?’

And welcome to Sportsmail’s live coverage of the first day of the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.

The wait is finally over and what a day’s racing we have in store to kick things off.

The Champion Hurdle sees Nicky Henderson duo Epatante and Pentland Hills up against Willie Mullins’ Cilaos Emery.

Follow all the action from what is set to be a thrilling day right here with Sportsmail.

The wait is over. The 2020 Cheltenham Festival has arrived and what a four days we have in store.

Racing gets underway at 1.30pm with the feature race, the Champion Hurdle, starting at 3.30pm.

Follow all the live action from the seven races at the Gloucestershire track with Sportsmail’s KATE McGREAVY…