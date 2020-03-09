Cheltenham Festival chiefs confirm meet will go ahead despite case of coronavirus in Gloucestershire

Cheltenham Festival chiefs have stated the latest confirmed case of coronavirus is not expected to affect the four-day fixture that begins on Tuesday.

The latest case of coronavirus, the third in Gloucestershire, was diagnosed over the weekend and then announced hours before the start of the four-day Festival.

Some horses had already arrived at the course by the time the news was made official, leading some racing fans to worry about the possibility of a last-minute change to the schedule, which is set to begin with Champion Day on Tuesday.

But a Cheltenham Racecourse spokesman confirmed there are no plans currently to postpone the event, saying: ‘British Racing has been in close communication with the Government.

‘We welcome the guidance that the business of the country should continue as usual at this time, while ensuring we adhere to the latest public health advice in full.’

Hand sanitiser stations have also been installed at Cheltenham Racecourse in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The news comes after Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said that events such as Cheltenham should go ahead as planned despite cancellations and postponements being made public in other European countries.

‘We are guided by the facts and we are guided by the evidence,’ he told BBC Breakfast.

‘At the moment the advice is clear from the chief medical officer: there isn’t a need to cancel such events.’

The annual horse racing event ends on Friday and is set to go ahead, but that could change following the outcome of Monday’s meeting of governing bodies, broadcasters and government officials to determine whether or not events should be staged behind closed doors.