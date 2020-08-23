Cherries tell Man Utd how much they must pay to land Brooks

Bournemouth have set their asking price for David Brooks with Man Utd interested in taking the midfielder to Old Trafford, according to reports.

Brooks was hugely impressive in his debut Premier League campaign, notching seven goals and five assists, but managed just nine appearances this season as he could do little to prevent Bournemouth’s slide into the Championship through injury.

Liverpool have also been linked with a £35million move for the Wales international in the past, while the Cherries have already sold Nathan Ake to Manchester City for £41m and Aaron Ramsdale to Sheffield United for £18.5m.

OPINION: Jack Grealish is only almost priceless to Aston Villa…

Sport Witness yesterday claimed that Brooks could follow the duo out of Dean Court as Man Utd have ‘serious’ interest in bringing the 23-year-old to Old Trafford.

And now The Sun inform us that the Cherries have set their asking price for Brooks by telling Man Utd they ‘must cough up a whopping £40m’ for the midfielder.

Apparently, the Red Devils consider Brooks ‘as a viable alternative to top target Jadon Sancho’ with talks reaching an impasse with Dortmund.

United ‘are ready to press ahead with a move’ with Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin ‘willing to sell for the right price’.

Tottenham, Everton and former club Sheffield United – who he left in 2018 for £11.5m – are reportedly interested in a deal for Brooks.