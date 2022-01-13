Chesterfield make a witty dig at Tottenham, joking that they scored against Chelsea despite being non-league minnows.

Chesterfield make a hilarious dig at Tottenham Hotspur, joking that they scored against Chelsea despite being non-league minnows.

CHESTERFIELD mocked Tottenham after the non-league club triumphed over Chelsea while the Premier League giants were defeated.

Spurs lost 3-0 on aggregate to the Blues in the Carabao Cup semi-finals after the National League high-fliers scored in a 5-1 loss at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup the previous week.

“Well, not everyone can score against the European Champions…” tweeted the fifth-tier club, which was promoted to the top level for humour.

Chesterfield also shared two photos, one of sub Akwasi Asante celebrating his late consolation goal with teammates and the other of Tottenham’s second-leg woes.

And the lighthearted remark went viral on social media.

“What!! Officially my 2nd team!! Do I need a form or anything to join the fan base?” one football fan responded.

“This is why Chesterfield is bigger than Manchester United,” another added.

After Antonio Rudiger’s early goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 away win in the second leg, VAR denied Spurs three times on Wednesday night.

However, despite attacking talents like Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, their performance demonstrated why manager Antonio Conte is struggling to score goals.

Chesterfield also won over Blues fans with their Twitter titter against Spurs.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

One person asked, “How can I watch Chesterfield games as a new member?”

Greetings from a Chelsea supporter.

“Rather they lose a League Cup semi than play in the National League (hashtag)smallclub,” one irritated poster wrote.

But he was quickly reminded that it was all in good fun: “Did you really get upset about that? Christ,” he asked.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.