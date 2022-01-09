Chesterfield will face Chelsea in the FA Cup for the first time in 25 years, 25 years after chairman Mike Goodwin expressed his desire for VAR.

Chesterfield will face Chelsea in the FA Cup for the first time, 25 years after chairman Mike Goodwin wished for VAR.

Chesterfield made it to the FA Cup semi-finals in 1997, but were defeated by Middlesbrough, who were then defeated by Chelsea in the final.

Mike Goodwin was in the stands the last time Chesterfield made the FA Cup headlines, in a semi-final against Middlesbrough in 1997 that went down in history.

The Spireites were in third tier at the time, and they were up against a talented Boro side.

But they held their own, taking a 2-1 lead before journeyman Jon Howard smashed a shot off the crossbar and into the net.

The referee, however, waved it away, Middlesbrough roared back, and the game ended 3-3.

“The David Elleray goal,” Goodwin, now the chairman of Chesterfield, laments.

“It was clearly out of bounds.

We would have been 3-1 up with 20 minutes to go and likely in the FA Cup final if VAR had been present.

It was our only chance.

“I’ll never forget that magical day at Old Trafford.”

But it’s not without that nagging ‘what if’ moment.”

This weekend, as chairman of the club he loves, Goodwin will be in the director’s box at Stamford Bridge, watching Chesterfield, who are currently top of the National League and looking to return to the Football League, face the European champions.

He tells me, “It’s a game that comes once in a generation.”

“The last one was in 1997, and yes, it was a semi-final, but given where we were 18 months ago versus where we are now, this is just as important.”

Under an owner – Dave Allen – who wanted out, they were tumbling down the leagues and on the verge of being relegated to the National League North.

Former Chief Executive Goodwin saw the mess and encouraged the Fan’s Trust to buy the club.

It’s taken a tremendous amount of effort to keep the club from slipping into the abyss.

“Now that I’m retired, my wife sees less of me than she did before I retired,” he adds.

“The club was in dire straits, the owner wanted out, and no one was willing to step forward.”

Someone needs to save, I told the Trust’s Chief Executive Officer.

