Chevy’s Super Bowl commercial is widely regarded as the best.

Chevy is widely regarded as having the best Super Bowl commercial.

On Sunday night, during the Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, fans of the Sopranos were treated to a surprise.

Meadow Soprano (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) was seen driving a car during a commercial break.

With a twist, the commercial used the traditional Sopranos opening.

Meadow’s return to the screen was a huge hit with fans.

Everyone took to social media to proclaim it the “best” Super Bowl commercial yet.

“It’s great to see home on TV, Chevy.”

ESPN’s Dianna Russini called the commercial “the best.”

Everyone’s Saying Chevy Had The Best Super Bowl Commercial

Everyone’s Saying Chevy Had The Best Super Bowl Commercial

I love seeing home on TV. Thanks Chevy. Best commercial. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 14, 2022

Sopranos-Chevy is the best commercial so far. Not overproduced. Not dependent on big name celebrity. Simple. Nostalgic. Slow and steady wins the race.#SuperBowl#Commercials — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) February 14, 2022