Chicago Bears release TE Burton after two seasons

The Chicago Bears released Trey Burton, the NFL franchise announced on Friday.

Chicago made the move two years after signing a four-year deal with Super Bowl winner TE Burton.

Burton approved a $ 32 million contract with the bears in March 2018 and responded in his first season in Chicago with career peaks of 54 receptions, 569 yards, and six touchdowns.

The 28-year-old was limited to eight games last season after being transferred to an injured reserve in November due to a groin injury. He had 14 catches for 84 yards and a score.

Chicago signed former all-tight-end player Jimmy Graham last month and Burton’s role has been severely curtailed.

Burton spent his first four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and tossed quarterback Nick Foles into a touchdown in the Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots in 2018.