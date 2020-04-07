Chicharito reveals shock at ‘bittersweet’ Man Utd experience

LA Galaxy star Javier Hernandez has described his experience at Manchester United as “bittersweet”.

The striker was at Old Trafford between 2010 and 2015, winning two Premier League titles.

Chicharito joined Sir Alex Ferguson’s side from Guadalajara and revealed his shock at joining the Premier League giants.

“My dad told me: ‘Hey, Manchester United want you,’ and I told my dad: ‘No way dad, you’re teasing me,’” he told ESPN.

“One night I was playing video games with the club, with [Wayne] Rooney, and two days later you tell me that the club wants to sign me? I told him: ‘No dad, it’s not a true. Impossible.’

“[When you join a club like United] it is difficult to find a balance between enjoying it, not getting obsessed over wanting more and thinking that you have already done everything.

“It is like bittersweet. It was all amazing and then on the plane I asked myself: And now what?”

Hernandez went on to play for Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen before returning to the Premier League with West Ham in 2017.

The Mexico international joined Sevilla two years later and spent just four months in Spain before becoming the highest paid player in the MLS when he joined LA Galaxy.

But Hernandez has not ruled out a return to Europe in the future.

“You never know [if I could move back]. I don’t know. It’s difficult, but why not?

“I’m a person who is assured when I make decisions. I can change my mind, everyone can, but I’m sure of the project that I’ve chosen [at Galaxy].”