Chiefs’ Biggest Threat, According to ESPN Analyst

The Kansas City Chiefs are the odds-on favorite to win the AFC West this season, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be upset.

The Indianapolis Colts have been on a tear over the last few weeks, and they are coming off yet another big win.

On Saturday night, they defeated the Cardinals 22-16 to improve to 9-6 overall.

They had previously defeated the Patriots in a game in December.

At the time, the Eagles were 9-4 and atop the AFC East.

Despite the fact that the Colts are likely to be a wild card team, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky believes they have the best chance of defeating the Chiefs.

“I believe the Indianapolis Colts are the best team in the league to beat them (the Chiefs),” Orlovsky said.

“I’ve been feeling that way for a while.

I believe it is because of the style of football they play. For starters, their offensive line is outstanding.

They are, in my opinion, the best offensive line in football right now.

Their range of run games is fantastic, in my opinion.

They might have a tailback who can get you the dirty yards, in my opinion.

They also have an 80-yard tailback.

This past weekend, I believe their quarterback (Carson Wentz) had a breakthrough.

I believe they are capable of going after the Kansas City Chiefs defense because he had that moment and because of their style of running game.”

