Chiefs Disseminate Positive Clyde Edwards-Helaire News

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to dispatch the Pittsburgh Steelers with relative ease this past weekend.

In the team’s 42-21 victory, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns.

On the other hand, there was a notable absence on the field.

After being downgraded in the middle of the week, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was unable to participate in the game.

Edwards-Helaire has battled a series of injuries throughout the season and wasn’t able to fully recover in time for the Wild Card round.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, received some good news ahead of their game against the Buffalo Bills.

On Wednesday afternoon, CEH was fully involved in practice.

Chiefs beat writer Sam McDowell said: “Clyde Edwards-Helaire is listed as a full participant at practice today.”

