Chiefs fans are upset about what the Raiders did before the game.

Chiefs fans are dissatisfied with the Raiders’ actions prior to the game.

The National Football League’s Sunday rivalry should be entertaining.

On Sunday, there are a number of notable rivalry games, including Dallas vs. Houston.

Las Vegas vs. Washington

Kansas City and Chicago are pitted against each other.

Green Bay is a city in Wisconsin.

At Arrowhead Stadium, the tensions are already high.

The entire Raiders team, according to reports out of Kansas City, stood at the midfield logo before entering the locker room on Sunday.

Pete Sweeney tweeted, “The Raiders just went as a team and stood on the Arrowhead before heading into the locker room.”

Chiefs Fans Not Happy With What Raiders Did Before Game

