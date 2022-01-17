Trending
Chiefs Fans React To Injury News From Sunday Night

A key player for the Kansas City Chiefs was injured in pregame warmups for the third week in a row.

Tyreek Hill, the star wide receiver, injured his heel last week, just before the regular season ended.

Orlando Brown, the left tackle, injured his calf in practice two weeks ago.

Rashad Fenton, a cornerback, has been added to Kansas City’s injury report as a late addition.

With a back injury, Fenton is doubtful for tonight’s wild-card game.

Most Chiefs fans, according to social media, had the same reaction to the Fenton news.

They’re curious as to why this is continuing to happen.

