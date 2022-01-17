Chiefs Fans React To Injury News From Sunday Night

A key player for the Kansas City Chiefs was injured in pregame warmups for the third week in a row.

Tyreek Hill, the star wide receiver, injured his heel last week, just before the regular season ended.

Orlando Brown, the left tackle, injured his calf in practice two weeks ago.

Rashad Fenton, a cornerback, has been added to Kansas City’s injury report as a late addition.

With a back injury, Fenton is doubtful for tonight’s wild-card game.

Most Chiefs fans, according to social media, had the same reaction to the Fenton news.

They’re curious as to why this is continuing to happen.

WTF is happening in Chiefs warmups? Hunger games? https://t.co/0KhbbMpQ1U — Tony Bolognavitch (@Bsneed51) January 16, 2022

The amount of injuries we’ve had during pre game is actually concerning. Starting to become a trend. https://t.co/FHKJtLf4lw — Kevin Alumbaugh (@kevn_rayy7) January 16, 2022

Y’all pissing me off with all these pregame injuries bro https://t.co/3yhOeoCe8J — BIG VIRGO ♍️ (@816lifee) January 16, 2022

What tf is this training staff doing? https://t.co/F0W857wDzm — ChiefsnCanes (@CHIEFSnCANES) January 16, 2022

Concerning for PIT, but even more so that they can’t seem to warm up for a game without some sort of injury#ChiefsKingdomhttps://t.co/7qASORtpBy — Ryan – Locked On | Athletic Matrix™ | RGR Football (@RyanTracyNFL) January 16, 2022