Chiefs vs. Patriots: ESPN’s Computer Prediction

Chiefs vs. Jaguars: ESPN’s Computer Prediction

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will face off in the AFC playoffs for the second year in a row, this time for a berth in the conference championship game.

Last year, the two teams met for a chance to play in the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs winning and retaining the AFC title.

The Bills, on the other hand, exacted some vengeance during the regular season, defeating the Chiefs 38-20 at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10.

Will they be able to do it on a larger stage this weekend, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)?

The Bills are slight favorites on the road against the two-time defending AFC champions, according to the most recent FPI calculations.

Quarterback Josh Allen threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns while also scoring on the ground in Buffalo’s win over Kansas City three months ago.

Patrick Mahomes was also intercepted twice by the Bills.

They’ll have to try to match that performance this time around if they want to win again.

The game between the Bills and the Chiefs will start at 6:30 p.m.

CBS, 8 p.m. ET, Sunday

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Chiefs vs. Bills

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Chiefs vs. Bills