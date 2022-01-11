Chiesa, a Juventus forward, has a sprained knee.

Chiesa, who plays for Juventus, has a sprained knee.

Chiesa will have surgery to repair an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Federico Chiesa, a forward for Juventus, has suffered a serious knee injury, according to the Italian club.

“During yesterday’s match, Federico Chiesa suffered a left knee sprain due to blunt trauma.

Medical revealed an anterior cruciate ligament injury.”

Chiesa, who usually plays on the right flank, will have knee surgery in the coming days, according to the club.

Juventus beat Roma 4-3 at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Sunday, injuring the Italian star.

In 18 appearances for Juventus this season, Chiesa has four goals and four assists.

With the Italian national team, he won the UEFA EURO 2020 title.

Meanwhile, Juventus announced that Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey had tested positive for coronavirus.

Ramsey, a 31-year-old man, was put in solitary confinement.

Ramsey has appeared in five matches for Juventus this season.