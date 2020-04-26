China shows its thirst for the World Cup with brand new stadiums

World Goal? China has invested billions of euros in brand new stadiums, with the ambition to make the Asian giant a soccer superpower and host the World Cup, starting in 2030.

A frenetic pace of construction and not very sensitive to the situation currently generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which paralyzes much of the world, wreaks havoc on the economy and has forced the suspension of a large majority of international competitions.

But with the improvement of the health situation in China, the current champion, the Guangzhou Evergrande, began construction last week of a new stadium with a budget of 12,000 million yuan (1,600 million euros). With a capacity of 100,000 spectators, this future venue in the shape of a lotus flower will become, when the works finish in late 2022, the largest football stadium in the world, beating the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

The real estate developer Evergrande, founded by one of the richest men in China, also indicated his willingness to build another two stadiums with 80,000 seats. Thus, the country should have at least twelve new football stadiums within two years, according to the accounts of the official newspaper ‘Southern Metropolis Daily’, which predicted “a new era” for Chinese football.

World Cup dream

Most of these venues will be used for the 2021 Club World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup of Nations, although Chinese President Xi Jinping’s true ambition is to organize much more prestigious competitions. “I think China’s will to present the World Cup bid is clear,” says Ji Yuyang, journalist for the ‘Oriental Sports Daily’, for whom the question is not whether the Asian country will stand for trial or not. World Cup headquarters, but when. FIFA President Gianni Infantino declared in June that he would be delighted with a Chinese bid for the 2030 World Cup, the next to be attributed.

The future new Guangzhou Evergrande stadium has grabbed international press headlines for its immense capacity and for its unorthodox architecture. In addition, the announcement of its construction is surprising because the world of sports is practically paralyzed and the economies of many countries, including China, suffer as a result of Covid-19.

Many wonder why a club with an average influx of 50,000 spectators needs a gigantic stadium. “I think Evergrande has two things on his mind: on the one hand, a stadium with 100,000 spectators could be useful if China organizes a World Cup final or opening ceremony. On the other hand, it will be able to pride itself on having the largest stadium in world professional soccer, “estimates Ji Yuyang.

Most of the current stadiums used by Chinese clubs are multidisciplinary, with a running track between the court and the stands. Replacing these often dilapidated stadiums with new venues dedicated exclusively to soccer also responds to Xi Jinping’s desire to make soccer a national sports priority.

In Shanghai, which aspires to organize an Olympic Games, another stadium will also be built for 33,000 spectators (by 2021) for the other great club in the city, the SIPG, in which Brazilians Oscar and Hulk play.

Show of strength

According to Ji Yuyang, the Evergrande group will probably pay out of pocket for the construction of the three new stadiums, but in general the rest of the venues are covered by a public-private co-financing.

For Simon Chadwick, director of Eurasian Sports at the Lyon School of Management, China wants, thanks to these new sports buildings, to demonstrate “that it is developing” and “is getting stronger”. “The Guangzhou Evergrande stadium will be huge, it will stand out for its incredible architecture. The photos have been seen around the world and provoke discussions, “he says, mentioning the” ‘soft power’ of stadiums. ” “China tries to use these very uniquely designed stadiums to attract people and attention, and also to make it clear that China ultimately wants to have the same as other countries.”