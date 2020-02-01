China’s bodybuilding doctor gives update from FRONTLINE of fighting coronavirus

The baby-faced body-building sensation who swept the internet with her stunning cosplay snaps has given an insight into the battle against the coronavirus with updates from the Chinese hospital where she works as a doctor.

Yuan Herong racked up hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers for posting saucy photos of her sculpted body. The beauty, who is dubbed ‘Chun-Li’ for her resemblance to the iconic Street Fighter character, always stressed that bodybuilding was just her hobby after she swapped a full-time fitness gig to move into the medical profession.

Far from just dressing up as a superhero, the model is now carrying out the role in real life on the frontline in the battle against the novel coronavirus, which has already claimed over 250 lives.

The social media star revealed more of her other side recently, as she shared updates from her life as a medic. “I’m a doctor. Must [be]on the front line. Do my best to help the epidemic,” she wrote.

“171 cases of new pneumonia were cured and 15,238 suspected cases were found,” another post read. “The healers are all treated through traditional Chinese medicine and other symptomatic treatment. We will try our best to do a good job in prevention and treatment.”

The gym bunny has still found time to post some workout videos, even using cabbages as improvised dumbbells. However, after a week without being able to go to gym, she has expressed concern that she might start losing her fitness.

Authorities in China have placed increased restrictions on travel, as over 2,100 fresh cases of the disease were revealed. Nearly 12,000 people have caught the infection in the country, and 259 people have died.

