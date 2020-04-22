China’s Chang’an Athletic add two young players to boost squad

China’s second tier football club Chang’an Athletic announced the signings of Wen Wubin and Gao Kanghao on Tuesday.

Wen, 23, played for Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan from 2016 to 2018. The talented youngster represented China at Under-19 level in 2016. At the start of the 2019 season, Wen left Guoan and signed for Sichuan FC.

“Wen won Chang’an Athletic coaches’ trust through his outstanding performance during the trial,” said the football club’s announcement.

Gao, born in 1999, joined Meizhou Meixian Techand in 2018, contributing 29 goals and 11 assists during the 2019 Chinese National Youth Super League (U19). In the Chinese second division reserve league, Gao made three appearances in 2019.

Wen and Gao’s former clubs unfortunately disbanded this year due to the finicial crisis brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Chang’an Athletic said that the two newcomers would enhance the vitality of its squad and signing young talents fits the club’s strategy.

Chang’an resumed training on March 1 in Kunming, the capital of southwest China’s Yunnan province. On April 2, the team moved to a training base in Chengdu city, the capital of China’s southwest Sichuan province, continuing preparations for the 2020 season.