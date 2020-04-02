Chinese footballer Wu Lei feels good despite testing positive for COVID-19 in Spain

Chinese international footballer Wu Lei said he feels good in isolation at home and currently has close to no symptoms after the 28-year-old striker was tested positive for COVID-19 in Spain on Saturday.

“As you know, I have been infected with COVID-19 and I am now isolating myself at home. I am in good spirits as all the symptoms have virtually disappeared,” Wu said in a video released on his social media on Saturday, hours after the Chinese Football Association confirmed his positive test result.

“I have conducted a series of tests including a CT on my lungs, and the results are all good,” the leading figure in Chinese football added, urging that everyone should pay attention to the ongoing global pandemic. “We must wash our hands and go out less. I believe we will beat the virus and I can’t wait to return to the pitch.”

Wu, who plays for La Liga outfit Espanyol, is the only Chinese player playing in one of the top five football leagues in Europe, and he became the first Chinese professional footballer tested positive for COVID-19.

Espanyol confirmed on Wednesday that six members of the club’s staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, but didn’t reveal the names of the players who have been infected. Wu’s test result was eventually published on Saturday and has immediately become one of the top searches on China’s twitter-like platform Weibo.

The CFA said on Saturday that Wu is now receiving medical treatment with mild symptoms, and the CFA will keep close contact with Wu and Espanyol to provide any necessary help.

Wu’s former club Shanghai SIPG also expressed their support for the much-loved Chinese striker: “We all worried about you as the news was reported and we are really relieved to see that you feel good in the video. We hope you can protect yourself well. We will provide you with all the necessary help. The club is, and will always be, your home.”