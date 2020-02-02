Chinese Super League clubs determined not to be held to ransom by players after coronavirus outbreak

Chinese Super League clubs are determined not to be held to ransom by players seeking to leave because of the coronavirus.

Sportsmail revealed on Thursday that a number of high-profile stars had instructed their agents to explore escape routes due to the health scare.

Former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho, who plays for Guangzhou Evergrande, confirmed: ‘I thought about leaving, especially for my family, but we have been assured we can remain calm.

‘They told us to leave our homes as little as possible.’

Concerns were amplified when the start of the CSL, due to begin on February 22, was delayed.

Former Premier League strikers Salomon Rondon and Odion Ighalo were among those offered to English sides in the last few days, while ex-Ajax forward Richairo Zivkovic is hopeful of completing a move to Sheffield United before tonight’s deadline.