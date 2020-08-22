Chinese table tennis Olympic practice test ends in Hainan

World No. 1 Fan Zhendong teamed with Xu Xin and Ma Long to clinch the men’s team title at the China table tennis team practice for the Tokyo Olympic on Friday, beating Liang Jingkun, Wang Chuqin and Lin Gaoyuan 3-0 in the final.

Before the match, men’s coach Qin Zhijian expressed hopes that the final would simulate a match between China and Japan.

“The men’s first team is the main force of the Chinese table tennis team, while the men’s second team is similar to the Japanese team,” Qin said.

“Through this practice test, we can discover the problems for China’s table tennis team, and we will summarize these as soon as possible in order to face the next stage of training,” said Qin after the match.