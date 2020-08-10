Chinese table tennis Olympic test kicks off in Hainan

The 2020 Chinese table tennis Olympic test event opened in Lingshui, south China’s Hainan province on Saturday.

The Chinese paddlers’ Olympic test run will be held from August 8 to 21 with five categories.

The mixed doubles match, which started on Saturday, has attracted much attention as a new event in the Tokyo Olympics, with 16 pairs of mixed doubles players directly playing in the knockout rounds.

In the mixed doubles 1/8 final, top-seeded mixed doubles pair Fan Zhendong/Chen Meng beat their rivals Cao Wei/Zhang Rui.

The mixed doubles final will be held on August 10.