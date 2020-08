Chinese Women’s Super League, the country’s top women’s football league, will kick off the 2020 season on Aug 23, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced Tuesday.

Ten teams will compete in the league, which will be held in Kunming, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan province, according to the CFA.

Henan Jianye will square off against Wuhan Jianghan University in the league opener.

All matches of the league will be held behind closed doors, according to the organizers.