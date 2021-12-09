Chip Kelly has been asked to speak with Oregon officials, according to a report.

Chip Kelly has been invited to speak with Oregon officials, according to a report.

Oregon is reportedly returning to a familiar name as it searches for a new head football coach.

According to John Canzano of The Oregonian, Oregon has asked for permission to speak with Kelly, who is currently the head coach at UCLA.

Kelly was the Ducks’ offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2008 before taking over as head coach in 2009.

Oregon is looking for a new coach after Mario Cristobal left earlier this week to take over at the University of Miami.

Report: Oregon Has Asked To Interview Chip Kelly

