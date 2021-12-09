Chip Kelly is being pushed hard in Oregon, according to reports.

Chip Kelly, the head coach of the Oregon Ducks, is said to be aiming for a return to glory.

Kelly is reportedly being courted by the Pac-12 to return as the Ducks’ head coach, according to multiple reports.

The buyout for his current job would be (dollar)9 million if the UCLA head coach agreed to a contract.

According to Ducks insider John Canzano, Oregon asked UCLA for permission to discuss its current head coaching vacancy with Kelly.

Oregon Reportedly Making ‘Hard Push’ For Chip Kelly

