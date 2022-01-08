Chisora, Hamilton’s Smart motors, and Hatton’s Robin Reliant from Only Fools and Horses are examples of low-cost cars driven by sports stars.

OVER THE YEARS, THESE SPORTS STARS HAVE MADE A LOT OF MONEY.

They, like you and me, prefer a cheap runner to get them from point A to point B.

Dereck Chisora was spotted leaning against a Smart car, his 19-stone frame.

And, like the heavyweight boxer, many other athletes prefer a low-cost vehicle.

SunSport will tell you who they think is the best…

Hamilton has also chosen a Smart car.

It’s appropriate given his new eco-warrior stance, and despite having a garage full of supercars, he’s unapologetic about driving it around Monaco, claiming it’s easy to park.

“It’s terrible because people say, ‘No you can’t because you’re a racing driver,'” he told News.com.

“Of course, I have some really cool cars, but I prefer driving around Monaco in my electric car because it’s so easy to park.”

“It doesn’t bother me if someone bumps into it.”

“All you have to do is swap out the panels,” says the narrator

LeBron James, one of the most well-known athletes on the planet, is not a fan of frills.

In 2014, the LA Lakers legend agreed to be the official spokesperson for Kia, an affordable car manufacturer.

Even ‘King James’ was seen driving their K900 model to training.

Surprisingly, James drove the luxury K900 sedan BEFORE he was sponsored by Kia.

It will not even make a dent in the £300 million small forward’s pocket, as it will cost around £32,000.

I’ll get the punchbag from the van if you put a pony in my pocket.

Ricky Hatton, the boxing legend, is such a fan of Only Fools and Horses that he has purchased a Robin Reliant.

It cost him £4,000 and featured the famous ‘Trotters Independent Trading’ logo on the side, just like Del Boy’s famous three-wheeler.

‘Loving jubbly,’ as Del might say.

The cricket legend is one of sport’s true gentlemen.

He’s made a fortune in India as a BMW brand ambassador, but he’s never forgotten his roots.

Tendulkar’s car collection contains his first car, a Maruti 800, which would have cost him around £1,200 when he purchased it.

He keeps it in his possession as a reminder of his origins.

Pep Guardiola is the man to follow.

The Manchester City manager does own a ridiculously expensive Bentley.

But there are times when he simply wants something small and easy to drive around town.

He also demonstrated that he has a more humble side by being driven to training in a £28k electric Nissan Leaf.

Despite the fact that he is one of Chelsea's high-rollers, the Blues midfielder does not have to overspend on…

