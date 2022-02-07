Chris Ash’s News From Sunday Is Met With Reaction From The NFL Community

Under new head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders are working hard to assemble a strong staff.

Their most recent hire is a former college football player who recently tried his hand in the NFL.

The Raiders have hired Chris Ash as their new defensive backs coach, according to Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post.

Ash previously worked for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the same capacity.

Ash worked as an assistant under Tom Herman at Texas before joining the Jaguars in 2021.

From 2016 to 2019, he was the head coach at Rutgers, where he went 8-33 in 3.5 seasons.

But it was at college programs across the country where Ash made his name as a secondary coach.

Ash coached defensive backs at Iowa State, San Diego State, Wisconsin, Arkansas, and Ohio State from 2002 to 2015.

Fans of the Raiders who are familiar with Ash’s background appear to be ecstatic.

Some are hopeful that he will give their secondary a significant boost: