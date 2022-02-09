Chris Berman identifies one major blunder made by current broadcasters.

Chris Berman, the legendary sportscaster, gave some free game to the world’s up-and-comers.

On Monday, the host of “NFL Primetime” appeared on “Pardon My Take,” explaining how many people make mistakes when showing highlights.

If Berman is your guide, read the play as if it were being performed live, even if it isn’t.

