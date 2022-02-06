Chris Eubank Jr claims he could have KO’d Liam Williams at any time, but he ‘wanted to punish him,’ but pundits are skeptical.

CHRIS EUBANK JR claimed he could have ‘punished’ Liam Williams whenever he wanted.

During the 12-round victory, the middleweight put an end to his bitter rivalry with Williams, scoring four knockdowns.

However, Eubank Jr, 32, later claimed that he refused to go for the knockout on purpose in order to prolong the beating.

“I wanted to teach this man a lesson,” he said in an interview with Sky Sports.

I wanted to punish him because he had said some threatening things to me before the fight.

“I was thinking to myself, ‘I don’t want to knock this guy out in the first round.’

I’d like to see people like him leave the sport of boxing.

“You saw the brawl – headlocks, headbutts, and other craziness.

It’s surprising he wasn’t disqualified.

I did what I said I would do and punished him.”

Stopping Williams, 29, would have given his opponent an ‘easy way out,’ according to Eubank Jr, who revealed he BIT him.

“If I stepped on the gas at any point during the fight, he would have been gone,” he continued.

But there was something he needed to learn.

“I didn’t want to make it easy for him.”

This game has levels.

Don’t make a big deal out of guys who can hurt you.

“He pretended to be someone he wasn’t.”

Johny Nelson, a ringside commentator, was not convinced by Eubank Jr’s remarks.

“I don’t buy that,” Nelson, 55, said.

I’m not convinced he’s telling the truth.

He would have won if he could have gotten the knockout.

“His shot was bouncing off the wall.

He couldn’t find the game-winning shot.

I’m not going to believe him for a million years.

“He made a critical error; he should have remained professional.”