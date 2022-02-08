Chris Eubank Jr lashes out at a Sky Sports commentator for his’shocking’ scorecard during his victory over Liam Williams.

CHRIS EUBANK JR has slammed Matthew Macklin, a former boxer who now works as a Sky Sports commentator, for his scoring of Liam Williams’ fight.

On Saturday night in Cardiff, Eubank, 32, defeated Williams, a Welshman, by unanimous decision.

Eubank, who won the match 116-109, 116-108, 117-109, according to the official scorecards, scored four knockdowns on his way to victory.

Macklin, however, had the fight much closer going into the 12th round, scoring it 104-101 before the final three minutes.

Despite his victory, Eubank Jr was enraged by Macklin’s post-fight analysis.

“So, what did you think about Saturday’s commentary?” he asked on Twitter.

“At Matt Macklin’s scorecard, I’m still scratching my head.

“I think Sky Sports Boxing should buy this jerk a pair of glasses before he talks about boxing again, or maybe it’s just jealousy.”

“Whichever way you look at it, it’s pretty shocking.”

As he defended his scorecard, Macklin was quick to respond to the boxer’s criticism.

“I picked you to win and thought you were going to get the stoppage after those first four rounds,” the former world title challenger replied.

“I was perplexed that you didn’t press the gas pedal and were content to coast.

“I believe you squandered those middle rounds by doing so little!”

“It’s not about looking the part; it’s about landing punches.”

Following six wins in a row, Eubank is eyeing a world title shot at middleweight or super-middleweight.

The British boxer has a 32-win record and two losses, losing to Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves respectively.

He’s been linked to a rematch with bitter rival Saunders in addition to a world title fight.