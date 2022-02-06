Chris Eubank Jr puts an end to Liam Williams’ grudge with FOUR knockdowns en route to a convincing points victory.

Chris Eubank Jr settles Liam Williams’ grudge with FOUR knockdowns en route to a convincing points victory.

CHRIS EUBANK JR put an end to his bitter feud with Liam Williams by thrashing the Welshman FOUR times in a punishing points victory.

For over a year, the 29-year-old Clydach man insulted Eubank and members of his family in order to get into the big-money middleweight fight.

However, British ring legend Chris Sr and other family members were on hand to witness their son secure the victory with scores of 116-109, 116-108, and 117-109.

A hostile Cardiff crowd booed Eubank Jr into the ring after the national rugby team was thrashed by Ireland earlier in the Six Nations.

Williams worked up a ruckus among the partisan crowd, marching around the ring and staring deeply into the darkness, looking menacing and spitting on the floor in Jr’s direction.

‘Liam, Liam,’ echoed throughout the arena, assisting the local in landing the first few jabs.

But, after a perfectly timed Eubank jab sat Williams down on his shorts, he beat the count but lost the round.

Eubank was content to box on the back foot and let Williams apply the pressure, and in the second round, he walked him on to a crisp right hand that knocked Williams out again.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Williams looked at his new corner team, led by Adam Booth, in disbelief, but he beat the count once more.

By the third round, Eubank was talking to Williams, provoking him in the heat of battle, and he was warned about punching on the break.

Eubank even waved the pretend matador’s red rag to the raging bull when Williams threw and missed so wildly that he span 360 degrees.

After a shootout in the final seconds, Eubank connected after the bell, referee Mark Lyson dragged him away, and Williams’ team claimed a headbutt.

Then, in the fourth, Williams hit a home run that threw him off, but he tried to laugh it off.

His grin grew even wider when he dropped Williams for the hat-trick.

Eubank continued to trash talk and showboat, effectively silenced the audience and slashed at Williams’ waning confidence.

At the start of the fifth, a right hand buzzed Williams again, and his swollen cheekbones began to change color.

However, he continued to attack Eubank, attempting to turn the tide of the fight, and he scored some clean shots just before the bell.

When Williams’ fans erupted in applause in the sixth, Eubank had the audacity to look out into the crowd and tell them they were rooting for the wrong team…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.