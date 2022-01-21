Chris Eubank Jr slams trainer Adam Booth for coaching Liam Williams in the pair’s feud… alongside cousin Harlem.

Harlem Eubank, a 27-year-old super-lightweight, has made significant progress under the Surrey-based coach, but now has an awkward new gym-mate to work with.

Williams announced his move from Dominic Ingle’s Sheffield gym to Booth’s in Redhill, where the younger Eubank has been training since 2019. Just weeks before their February 5 grudge match, Williams announced his move from Dominic Ingle’s Sheffield gym to Booth’s in Redhill, where the younger Eubank has been training since 2019.

Eubank Jr, a 32-year-old middleweight, is disgusted that his flesh and blood has been placed in such a precarious situation.

“Harlem is still training with Adam Booth, which says a lot about Booth’s character,” the Roy Jones Jr-trained Brighton ace told SunSport.

“Despite the fact that Harlem is my cousin and Adam Booth is aware of our relationship, he has agreed to train Liam Williams to fight me.

“It reveals a lot about Adam Booth, and I’ve told Harlem that it reveals Adam’s lack of concern for him.”

“I’m sure Harlem and Williams met at the gym.”

“However, Harlem tries to avoid it as much as possible, but because it’s a small gym, it’s unavoidable.”

When Chris Jr. spent a few months training with the mastermind behind much of David Haye and George Groves’ success, Harlem met Booth.

Williams is hoping that Booth, dubbed “the Dark Lord,” will use the inside information gained from those few sessions to help him in front of his home crowd in Cardiff.

However, 31-2 slugger Eubank Jr insists that switching cornermen so close to this brilliant domestic battle has no benefit.

“Adam doesn’t know everything about me,” Eubank Jr said. “We were only together for six months and that was years and years ago.”

“He watched me spar George Groves a lot when he was training Groves, so perhaps he thinks he can learn something from that.”

“However, I am a very different fighter now than I was then, so Liam Williams’ switch to Adam Booth is irrelevant.”

