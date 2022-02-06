Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams LIVE RESULTS: Eubank Jr wins by unanimous decision after scoring FOUR knockdowns – reaction

Liam Williams vs Chris Eubank Jr LIVE RESULTS: Eubank Jr scores FOUR knockdowns to win by unanimous decision – reaction

After a dominant performance in Cardiff, CHRIS EUBANK JR won a unanimous decision over Liam Williams.

Eubank Jr dominated the first four rounds in front of a hostile Cardiff crowd, scoring three knockdowns.

The home favorite, on the other hand, stayed in the race and made the majority of the running in the second half.

However, a knockdown in the eleventh inning, which Williams correctly claimed was a push, ended his chances.

Eubank Jr said after the fight that he was pleased with his performance and that he wanted to “punish” Williams and “kick him out of boxing.”

Good day, fight fans!

Last night, Chris Eubank Jr was a class above Liam Williams of Wales, edging closer to a world title shot in 2022.

On the judges’ cards, the star won 116-109, 116-108, and 117-109.

And he insisted afterwards that he wanted to punish his opponent after their ferocious verbal sparring in front of a raucous Cardiff crowd during the build-up.

“I’m pleased with the performance,” Eubank Jr said.

I wanted to teach that man a lesson because he had threatened me in the days leading up to this fight.

“I intended to chastise him.”

I wanted to punish him, not knock him out in one round.

“I’m surprised he wasn’t disqualified for headbutts and headlocks.”

“However, I handled it like a man and dealt with him as I had promised.

It was a good time.”

“I believe I demonstrated a different side of myself to some of my critics,” Eubank Jr said.

“There was no danger; if I had pressed the gas button at any point during the fight, he would have died.”

“This game has a number of levels.

Don’t make a big deal out of it when you’re dealing with people who can hurt you.”

Chris Jenkins, the British and Commonwealth welterweight champion, won a comfortable 78-75 points decision on the undercard.

In a contest he dominated throughout, he defeated ex-world champion Julius Indongo.

Eubank Jr. is victorious.

Williams (Williams)

Liam Williams was unanimously defeated by Chris Eubank Jr!

In the last few rounds, Williams improved, but Eubank Jr maintained his lead and dominance.

R11: Eubank Jr vs. Williams

Liam Williams catches Chris Eubank Jr with a left hook in the final round, determined to get the most points possible.

However, in the final minute, Eubank Jr returns to his defensive position and taunts Williams with a dance.

The Welshman is unable to outrun the final bell.

Williams vs. Eubank Jr. – Round 11

Liam Williams is knocked out again, and the count begins.

That, according to Williams, qualifies as…

