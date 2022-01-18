Chris Eubank Jr., who is heartbroken, says his brother’s death was the hardest moment of his life, but he ‘lives on through his son.’

CHRIS EUBANK JR acknowledges that the death of his brother Sebastian was the most difficult experience of his life.

Last July, Seb died of a heart attack while watching the sunset over the sea in Dubai.

His death was made all the more painful by the fact that he’d only recently given birth to a baby boy.

Seb’s legacy will live on through his son Raheem, according to the Eubank family, who are still coming to terms with his death.

“It’s been a hell of a year,” Eubank Jr told SunSport.

“In all my life, I’ve never had to deal with anything as difficult as this.”

“I just thank God that my brother, with whom I was very close, had a son shortly before he died, and that he now lives on through his son.”

“He was an incredible human being who will live on in my memories and in my heart.”

Eubank Jr, 32, has promised to care for baby Raheem as if he were his own child.

“Now your legacy will live on through your beautiful newborn son, and I will treat him like my own,” he wrote on social media.

“Young lion, keep an eye out for us until we meet again.”

Dotting father Eubank Sr was heartbroken by Seb’s death and has vowed to honor and ‘celebrate’ his life for the rest of his life.

“My son was a spiritual champion,” he told SunSport in 2017.

“I’m incredibly proud of his accomplishments in life.”

Here’s a picture of a young man who was feeding the poor.

“I went to dangerous countries where there were revolutions for justice and got involved in setting up orphanages and assisting the poor.

“As a result, I am extremely pleased with my son.

“I rejoice in my son and celebrate him.”

Eubank Jr is preparing for a match against Liam Williams of Wales on February 5.

The fight will be the former IBO super-middleweight champion’s first since his younger brother died tragically in a car accident.