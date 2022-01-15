Chris Evert is a tennis player who has made a name for himself on the international stage.

Chris Evert is a well-known tennis player.

CHRIS EVERT is a former professional tennis player from the United States.

During her illustrious career, she had a lot of success.

Chris Evert was a professional tennis player who retired in 1989. He was born on December 21, 1954, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

She is currently 67 years old and has an estimated net worth of (dollar)16 million.

The three-time married former American world number one has three children.

Her first marriage, which lasted from 1979 to 1987, was to John Lloyd.

From 1988 to 2006, she was married to Andy Mill.

Andy Mill was her final marriage, which lasted from 2008 to 2009.

Chris is the father of three sons: Alexander James, Nicholas Joseph, and Colton Jack.

Chris Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles during her illustrious career as a professional tennis player.

She also won 157 singles and 32 doubles titles.

In addition, she was able to climb to the top of the WTA rankings.

With 13 Major titles under her belt, she also holds the record for most consecutive years of winning at least one Major title.

From 1975 to 1976, and again from 1983 to 1991, she was the president of the Women Tennis Association.

Chris is now an on-air announcer and analyst for ESPN after a stellar tennis career.

The former tennis champion revealed her cancer diagnosis in a story published on ESPN on January 14, 2022.

“I’ve had a very fortunate life,” she stated.

Now I must face some difficulties.

But knowing that the chemotherapy will ensure that the cancer will not return gives me peace of mind.”

“Thinking of you here and wishing you a speedy and full recovery,” the Australian Open’s official Twitter account said after her announcement.

