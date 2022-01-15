Chris Evert, the tennis legend, has revealed that she is battling ovarian cancer and has begun treatment.

In an article written by friend and journalist Chris McKendry, the 67-year-old American revealed her diagnosis.

“I feel very lucky that they caught it early,” Evert told ESPN, “and I expect positive results from my chemo plan.”

She wanted to help others who were going through a similar struggle, so she made her illness public.

“Ovarian cancer is a very deadly disease,” Evert, who works as a tennis commentator for ESPN, said.

Any amount of knowledge is a powerful tool.

“As a way to help others, I wanted to share my stage 1 ovarian cancer diagnosis and story.”

“I’m grateful they caught it early, and I’m optimistic about my chemo plan’s success.”

Chris McKendry is to be thanked for her friendship and for helping me write this personal story.

“And thank you to everyone for understanding and respecting my need to concentrate on my health and treatment plan.

“During ESPN’s coverage of the Australian Open, you’ll see me appear from time to time from home.”

Players from the past and present have been quick to express their support for the popular former world No. 1.

“Sending you so much love and healing thoughts, @ChrissieEvert,” Billie Jean King wrote.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery Chris,” added Spaniard Paula Badosa, who recently won the WTA event in Sydney.

Take care, and give me a big hug.”

