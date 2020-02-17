CHRIS FOY: Put the Italians out of their misery in the Six Nations

This is an emergency. Italy face arguably the most important match in their history on Saturday, when they take on Scotland at Rome’s Olympic Stadium.

To say the Azzurri need a win is a colossal understatement. Their status and the credibility of the Six Nations is at stake.

In the Eternal City, the hosts must find a way out of what feels like an eternal slump.

Apologies for the broken-record lament, but the Italians are not justifying their existence in Europe’s Test showpiece and they must start to do so. Now.

The uncomfortable truth is that the championship’s weakest link could reach an unwelcome quarter-century in five days. They have lost their last 24 matches — and only the Scots’ state of disarray provides any hope of avoiding a 25th successive loss.

Since their admission in 2000, they have played 102 matches, won 12 of them, drawn one and lost the remaining 89. In 14 of their 20 campaigns they have ended bottom of the pile.

Their losing streak eclipses the previous record: 17 defeats in a row by France between 1911 and 1920. And it isn’t as if Italy have been unlucky, either. Only two of those 24 results have been by single-figure margins.

For Six Nations officials, the competitiveness of the event must be prioritised over the appeal of a nice weekend away in Rome. This is not a tourism contest, otherwise the Italians would be vying with France for the title every year.

Their predicament comes at a time rugby is facing renewed upheaval, after Sportsmail’s exclusive story that South Africa are on course to join the Six Nations after the next World Cup. The addition of the Springboks would enhance the northern hemisphere’s annual tournament in terms of on-field pedigree.

The provisional plan is for the South Africans to take their place in an expanded Seven Nations, but with player welfare in mind, they should replace the weakest link.

Italy’s presence could galvanise the second-tier European Nations Championship, where Georgia have been imperious for years. For the greater good, Italy’s demotion makes sense. It is up to them to prove otherwise.

Dai Young deserved better than to be ushered towards the exit at Wasps, having done a remarkable job of holding the club together as director of rugby during years of financial turmoil.

The former dual-code international forged a title-challenging side when he was given the resources to be competitive, but renewed problems behind the scenes have led to another period of decline.

Whoever takes charge — with ex-Wasps flanker Joe Worsley already name-checked as a leading candidate — is bound to discover that budgetary restraints will hamper attempts to ignite a swift revival.

Meanwhile, there will be speculation about Young returning to Wales and the Ospreys might offer a salvage project worthy of his attention.

It won’t be a popular view, but this column would argue against competitive appearances by the Lions in these islands.

The latest indications are that there will be a match in the UK before the tour of South Africa next summer, against Japan, the Maori All Blacks or the Barbarians — to raise funds and aid preparations for the Test series against South Africa.

In some ways, such a fixture makes sense and there was a precedent in 2005 when the Lions took on Argentina in Cardiff before departure to New Zealand. But it is a threat to the mystique of the whole brand.

The Lions are only supposed to play in far-flung corners of the world. Instead of facing the Barbarians on home soil, they should be the Barbarians. Send out a team in that iconic shirt, under that banner, but coached by Warren Gatland and packed with British and Irish talent, auditioning to face the Springboks. Preserve the mystique or the precious concept will fade.

Bill Sweeney has not been chief executive of the RFU for a year and he is in crisis-management mode. The union is under fire for slashing funding to the Championship. Quite right, too.

Sweeney has attempted to justify a harsh business decision but he is at the helm of a governing body with a duty to protect the health of the domestic game. They are failing in that duty. In the last financial year, the RFU posted vastly increased profits, but reduced investment in professional rugby and rugby development. This pulling of the financial rug from under the Championship clubs is a betrayal. It is a carve-up with Premiership Rugby, who are achieving ring-fencing by the back door.

The body representing the elite clubs is expected to be self-serving. The RFU is not.

Instead of presiding over expansion, they are allowing the sport at domestic level to be crudely diminished.