Chris Godwin has been diagnosed with a gruesome injury by the Buccaneers.

Chris Godwin has been diagnosed with a gruesome injury, according to the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will miss the rest of the regular season due to an MCL injury, according to reports.

His injury, unfortunately, is far worse than anyone anticipated.

Godwin is out for the rest of the season, including the playoffs, according to Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

He tore his ACL, so he couldn’t play.

Godwin was hurt in a hard collision with Saints cornerback PJ Williams on Sunday night.

He attempted to warm up on the sidelines to see if his knee would hold up, but the Buccaneers ultimately decided he was ineligible.

Godwin’s injury came at an inopportune time.

After this season, the Pro Bowl wideout is set to become a free agent.

