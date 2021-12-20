Chris Godwin, the Buccaneers’ wide receiver, is said to have received an unfortunate injury update.

Chris Godwin, the Buccaneers’ wide receiver, is said to have received an unfavorable injury update.

Last night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their worst game under Tom Brady against the New Orleans Saints.

However, as bad as losing a shutout game was, their roster losses may have been even worse.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin sprains his MCL in last night’s loss, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

He’ll be out for the rest of the regular season, but he’ll be back in time for the playoffs.

Godwin only played 16 snaps against the Saints.

But he made the most of his opportunities, catching six passes for 49 yards in the loss.

A career year is underway for the former Pro Bowl wide receiver.

He’s already set a career high with 98 receptions and leads the Bucs in receiving yards with 1,103.

He wasn’t the only Buccaneers player to be ejected from the game.

Mike Evans, a wide receiver, and Leonard Fournette, a running back, left the game early as well.

Evans has a hamstring injury that could keep him out for a few weeks, while Fournette is expected to miss a “game or two.”

