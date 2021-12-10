Chris Jericho, a WWE and AEW legend, has been hospitalized while touring the UK with Fozzy, forcing the band to cancel a show in Swansea.

Chris Jericho, a WWE and AEW legend, has been hospitalized while on tour in the UK with Fozzy, forcing the band to cancel a show in Swansea.

WRESTLING legend Chris Jericho has been admitted to hospital in the United Kingdom, forcing his band Fozzy to cancel their show in Swansea tonight.

The former WWE world champion, who now represents All Elite Wrestling, is taking a break from the ring to tour the United States.

On Friday, Y2J, 51, were set to perform at the Swansea Sin City venue in Wales as part of their 12-date ‘Save The World’ tour.

The show has now been canceled after the venue announced late Thursday that the Ayatollah of Rock ‘n Rolla had been admitted to the hospital with a non-Covid 19 health issue.

“Chris was checked into hospital by doctors, with a non-Covid related, treatable health issue,” the tweet read.

“Unfortunately, the show in Swansea on Friday has been canceled, and all tickets will be refunded.”

As soon as possible, I’ll have updates on Saturday’s show in Nottingham and Sunday’s show in London.”

Jericho and his band had already performed in a number of cities, including Newcastle, and were last seen in Bournemouth on Tuesday.

They were scheduled to wrap up their tour in Nottingham on Saturday, followed by a performance in London on Sunday.

The WWE legend himself, as well as AEW, have yet to reveal what Jericho’s non-Covid health issue is.

Jericho has been posting photos from his trip to social media, including one on Thursday of him and the band outside the Hard Rock Cafe Oxford Street in London.

He’s been tweeting as well, but at the time of writing, he’s made no mention of his health.

Jericho, AEW’s first-ever world champion, has not appeared live on the company’s flagship Dynamite show since December 1 due to the tour.

As part of the storyline to write him off the show while he went on tour, he was attacked and injured backstage by 2point0 and Daniel Garcia.

