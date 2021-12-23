Chris Kirchner, an American businessman, has pulled out of a bid to purchase the Derby, blaming the previous owner, Mel Morris, and the administrators.

Chris Kirchner, an American businessman, has withdrawn his bid to buy the Derby, blaming the previous owner, Mel Morris, and the administrators.

When administrators Quantuma failed to select a preferred bidder yesterday, the wealthy American became enraged and predicted that Wayne Rooney’s club was on the verge of bankruptcy.

“This has to be done by December or finding a buyer will be nearly impossible,” Kirchner said.

“If the right moves aren’t made in January, the club’s value plummets as player contracts expire.

“If I hadn’t seen the potential and wanted the club, I would have left a long time ago.”

“For a normal investment, it’s too complicated, there are too many moving parts, and there’s too much mess.”

“I like the team, I like Wayne, and I like the core of players and their grit as a building block.”

Kirchner claims to have made a £60 million initial offer and chastised the administrators for failing to accept it by the deadline.

He acknowledged that he had “very little engagement” with them.

The American also denied reports of three potential buyers, claiming that there was only one other person who, in his opinion, needed what he had.

Kirchner, on the other hand, blamed former owner Morris, who left the club heavily in debt, for the majority of the blame.

He admitted, “I have issues with [admin]delays and inability to meet deadlines.”

Mel Morris is the only person who can be held responsible for the current situation.

“Wonderful f***ing job.”

