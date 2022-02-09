Chris Kirkland, an ex-England international, was forced to ‘apologize’ after saying Kurt Zouma’s cat-kicking video was “worse than racism.”

Chris Kirkland, an ex-England ace, was forced to ‘apologize’ after calling Kurt Zouma’s cat-kicking video “worse than racism.”

After calling Kurt Zouma’s cat-kicking video “worse than racism,” ex-England ace Chris Kirkland has been forced to “apologize.”

The former Premier League goalkeeper made the comments while criticizing West Ham’s decision to play Zouma after he dropped-kicked his pet in an embarrassing video shot at his home.

However, the former goalkeeper came under fire after suggesting that Zouma’s actions were “worse than racism” and that the FA should intervene.

“Everywhere they go now, and everywhere he [Zouma] goes, he’ll be targeted, and rightfully so,” Kirkland told the BBC.

“I’m still shocked that West Ham played him last night; I thought it was disgraceful, but again – the FA should have acted, stepped in, and banned players for six to ten games, fighting six to ten games, if it was a racism case.”

“If anything, this is worse. What’s the difference?”

However, Kirkland has been forced to “apologize” after clarifying that he only meant to say that animals and pets are defenseless against abusers.

“Hi, just a quick video – I know a lot of people seem to be offended and listen, I totally understand what I said this morning about the Kurt Zouma situation,” Kirkland told his followers.

“Obviously, I mentioned racism and whether or not players have been banned before; I know I said it could be worse, but what I meant was that animals can’t defend themselves because they don’t have a voice.”

“Obviously, humans have, but listen, racism is an absolute disgrace, and anyone who engages in it should be imprisoned; people know how I feel about it; I don’t have to say anything.”

“But yeah, it was just in the context that animals can’t defend themselves, they don’t have a voice, I meant in that way, not obviously the other way, so I hope that clears it up and yeah, take care everybody,” she said.

After The Sun revealed how he kicked and slapped his cat in a shocking video, Zouma’s sponsor Adidas dropped him.

“We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas contracted athlete,” an Adidas spokesperson said.

The RSPC seized Zouma’s two cats earlier today after chilling footage showed him kicking one of them like a football and slapping it out of the hands of a child.

In addition, the West Ham striker has been fined £250,000, or two weeks’ wages, and has been dropped from the squad…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.