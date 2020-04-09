Chris Paul, Trae Young and WNBA players take part in the NBA’s HORSE competition

The NBA’s HORSE competition is reportedly about to be unveiled, and some names are already emerging.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the competition, which will be broadcast on ESPN as part of the coronavirus pandemic, will be held by Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine as well as some WNBA players and youngest NBA alumni.

This is a pretty solid list, even if it means we have to give up hope from someone like Stephen Curry.

Paul is better known for his passport and defense, but has proven to be a more than capable shooter during his 15-year career. Young is already one of the most productive shooters in basketball, although he probably doesn’t nearly outshine Curry. LaVine’s transformation from a raw athlete to a versatile goal scorer brings him to the threshold of all-star honors.

Adding WNBA players and NBA alumni should also be fun, and entertainment is pretty much the point here. The NBA is already organizing an “NBA 2K” tournament for players on ESPN only.

We will see who else enters the competition and how the NBA structures the whole thing so that the guidelines for social distancing are adhered to.

