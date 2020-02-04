Chris Robshaw heads to America as he weighs up move to Rugby United New York

Chris Robshaw was in New York on Tuesday as he eyes a move to the States having confirmed he will leave Harlequins after 16 years in the summer.

The former England captain is considering a move to the Major League Rugby team Rugby United New York, where former Northampton full-back Ben Foden and France centre Mathieu Bastareaud play.

It is believed the 33-year-old will also attend an event in the Big Apple on Wednesday for New York fans with Foden and Bastareaud.

A deal has not been signed but the American side are keen on snapping up Robshaw.

He confirmed on Monday he will leave The Stoop in June, when his contract expires.

‘Putting on the Harlequins shirt will always remain the greatest privilege of my professional career,’ said the flanker, who won the last of his 66 England caps in a 25-10 defeat of South Africa in June 2018.